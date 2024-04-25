American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $119.93 and last traded at $121.05. 324,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,444,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,640,000 after acquiring an additional 267,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

