Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 253,557 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 253,557 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 138.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,121,000 after purchasing an additional 747,666 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $52,529,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

