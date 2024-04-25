Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $776,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $112.74. 8,033,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,853,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

