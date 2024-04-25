Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,507,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 603,189 shares.The stock last traded at $18.49 and had previously closed at $18.43.

ATAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 263.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 22.0% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 376,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 67,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

