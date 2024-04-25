Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Moderna by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $1,550,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,645,526.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

Moderna Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,601. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

