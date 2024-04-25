Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 4.1% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 90,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $2,441,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.75. 19,043,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,033,869. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

