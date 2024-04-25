Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Polaris makes up approximately 0.9% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PII stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $83.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,597. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

