Evolution Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 200 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $269.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,451. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.46.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

