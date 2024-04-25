Evolution Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nutrien by 51.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,679 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 18,312.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,631 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 544.3% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,361,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,175,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,187,000 after acquiring an additional 933,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,369,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,325,000 after acquiring an additional 849,908 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.05. 1,536,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,104. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.38%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

