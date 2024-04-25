Evolution Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 383 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 383 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 60.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,824,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,070. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.29 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.