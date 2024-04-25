Evolution Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 424 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $203,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 291,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 112,921 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 42.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 13.2% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,140. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.