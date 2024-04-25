Evolution Advisers Inc. Buys 417 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1,544.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $104.86. 3,789,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,213. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

