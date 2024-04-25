CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Increased by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $29,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.34. 2,776,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,521. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group



CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

