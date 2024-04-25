Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Home Depot stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

