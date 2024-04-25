Evolution Advisers Inc. Acquires 7,884 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 81,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $49.77. 5,814,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

