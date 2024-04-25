Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $73.18. 869,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,301. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

