Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $971,000 Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanterix

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of QTRX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 290,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $596.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.30. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

