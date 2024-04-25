Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 580.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 64,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 62.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period.

Weis Markets Price Performance

WMK stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.67. 91,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $84.04.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 35.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Weis Markets Profile



Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

