Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DIN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.69. 325,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,947. The firm has a market cap of $705.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

