Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 27,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 40,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

