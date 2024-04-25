QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 16,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.70.
About QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V)
Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V)
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.