Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 444.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 153,865 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 676,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,420. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Barclays lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

