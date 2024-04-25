Evolution Advisers Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in SEI Investments by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $66.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,138. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

