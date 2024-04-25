Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PYZ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $93.83.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.