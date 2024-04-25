Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Man Wah Price Performance

OTCMKTS MAWHY remained flat at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

