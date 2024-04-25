Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Man Wah Price Performance
OTCMKTS MAWHY remained flat at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.
Man Wah Company Profile
