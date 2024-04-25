Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWLVW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,069. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.