Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance
NASDAQ TWLVW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,069. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
About Twelve Seas Investment Company II
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Twelve Seas Investment Company II
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.