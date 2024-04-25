Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS KLYCY remained flat at $9.28 on Thursday. 257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209. Kunlun Energy has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

