Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS SEKEY traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.97. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.