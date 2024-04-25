OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $23.75. 3,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.