Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Nova makes up about 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Nova by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Nova during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nova by 6.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $190.51.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVMI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

