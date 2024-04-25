Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Helix Energy Solutions Group accounts for about 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Helix Energy Solutions Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -160.29 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

