Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Century Aluminum makes up 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $1,992,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 255.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 252,095 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Century Aluminum by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 201,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 122,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,071. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 2.71.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

