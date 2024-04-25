Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $1.23 Million in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Penske Automotive Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PAG traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $153.45. 175,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.72 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.79.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

