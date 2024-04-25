Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $1.13 Million in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 102.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 440.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 831,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 66,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,852.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,411 shares of company stock worth $4,203,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.26. 577,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

