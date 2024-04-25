Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Photronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,651 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 279,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,231. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Further Reading

