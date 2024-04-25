10,940 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Acquired by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Copa by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Copa by 5,056.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 210,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,637. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

