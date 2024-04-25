Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after acquiring an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3,978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 297,235 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 3,144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 304,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 294,877 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,912,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $233,180.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,024.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,222. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,813. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

