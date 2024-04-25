Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $1.17 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,364,000 after acquiring an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

