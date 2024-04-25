Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $16.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $901.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $943.68 and its 200-day moving average is $807.04. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $493.42 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.96 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.