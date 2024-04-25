Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Invests $612,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,318,000 after buying an additional 1,389,233 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,693,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,030,084. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

