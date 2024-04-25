The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,183 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.30% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $158,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $250.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

