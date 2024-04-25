ValiRx (LON:VAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.23

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 607805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).

ValiRx Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About ValiRx

(Get Free Report)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.