VCI Wealth Management LLC Invests $752,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.47.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.98. 1,507,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,058. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

