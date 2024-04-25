VCI Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,880 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,086 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,570,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,961,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

R stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.39. 491,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,996. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

