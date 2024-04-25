VCI Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,130 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 90,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $1,677,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

