VCI Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.25. 9,129,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,318. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.99. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

