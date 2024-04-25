VCI Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,144 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,894 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,406,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,129. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average of $154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

