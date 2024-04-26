Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $23.77 Million Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of M.D.C. worth $23,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

M.D.C. stock remained flat at $62.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

