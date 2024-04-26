Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.98. 582,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,373. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

