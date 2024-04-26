Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 439,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,623. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

